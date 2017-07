/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:20PM PLANS to raise funds for the annual Adi Bua festival has been finalised for the district of Wainunu.

The village leaders agreed at its district meeting last week that the men of Wainunu would donate $50 each while the women contributed $20.

Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said the funds would be the district's contribution to the annual event.

"It is important because the funds are used for our scholarship program which benefits the children of Bua."