Opposition welcomes RFMF declaration

+ Enlarge this image Opposition members Mosese Bulitavu (right) shares a light moment with Salote Radrodro and Opposition Leader, RoTeimumu Kepa. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:08PM THE assurance by the Fiji Military that it will accept the outcome of the elections in 2018 and defend the rule of law has been welcomed by the Social Democratic Liberal Party(SODELPA).

In a statement by the Opposition Chambers, Opposition member Mosese Bulitavu said the Opposition has nothing against the military and was making a constructive intervention when clarification was sought from the military.

"We respect the role and contributions of the military at home and at the international level which a SODELPA Government will enhance as per its manifesto," Mr Bulitavu said.

Mr Bulitavu had questioned the recent outburst and threats by the military on selected political leaders and parties during his budget debate.

"The statement by the military yesterday that it will accept the outcome of the elections in 2018 is praiseworthy and warmly welcomed."

Meanwhile RFMF chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai said the military had learnt from its past mistakes, moved out of the coup culture and was no longer a threat to the country.