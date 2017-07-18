Opposition welcomes RFMF declaration

Update: 1:08PM THE assurance by the Fiji Military that it will accept the outcome of the elections in 2018 and defend the rule of law has been welcomed by the Social Democratic Liberal Party(SODELPA).
In a statement
by the Opposition Chambers, Opposition member Mosese Bulitavu said the
Opposition has nothing against the military and was making a constructive
intervention when clarification was sought from the military.
"We respect
the role and contributions of the military at home and at the international
level which a SODELPA Government will enhance as per its manifesto," Mr
Bulitavu said.
Mr Bulitavu
had questioned the recent outburst and threats by the military on selected
political leaders and parties during his budget debate.
"The
statement by the military yesterday that it will accept the outcome of the
elections in 2018 is praiseworthy and warmly welcomed."
Meanwhile RFMF chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai said the military had learnt from its past mistakes, moved out of the coup culture and was no longer a threat to the country.