Russia earthquake no threat to Fiji

Update: 12:33PM A 7.3 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred at 11:34am this morning 694km south east from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia.

The offshore earthquake occurred with a shallow depth of 10km.

The earthquake's source location was 694km south east from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia, 4523km northwest from Vancouver, Canada and 8, 119 km south south-west from Suva, Fiji.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department has confirmed that this earthquake posed no immediate threat to the Fiji region.