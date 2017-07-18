Fiji Time: 3:49 PM on Tuesday 18 July

Russia earthquake no threat to Fiji

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Update: 12:33PM A 7.3 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred at 11:34am this morning 694km south east from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia.

The offshore earthquake occurred with a shallow depth of 10km.

The earthquake's source location was 694km south east from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia, 4523km northwest from Vancouver, Canada and 8, 119 km south south-west from Suva, Fiji.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department has confirmed that this earthquake posed no immediate threat to the Fiji region.








