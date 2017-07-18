Fiji Time: 3:49 PM on Tuesday 18 July

Green fund meet in Tonga

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Update: 12:02PM HIGH level government environment officials including some ministers, from various Pacific countries are in Tonga this week in a meeting with the Green Climate Fund.

The meeting opened today and continues to July 21 at Nukualofa.

The third 'Regional Green Climate Fund Structured Dialogue" brings together 140 officials which include government, accredited organisations, delivery partners, civil society organisations and the private sector.

According to a statement from the Tongan Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications, the dialogue's main focus is to "strengthen the capacity of Pacific Island countries and their involvement with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and to accelerate the implementation of projects and programmes approved by the Fund."








