Green fund meet in Tonga

Update: 12:02PM HIGH level government environment officials including some ministers, from various Pacific countries are in Tonga this week in a meeting with the Green Climate Fund.
The meeting
opened today and continues to July 21 at Nukualofa.
The third 'Regional Green Climate Fund Structured Dialogue" brings together 140 officials
which include government, accredited organisations, delivery partners, civil
society organisations and the private sector.
According
to a statement from the Tongan Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information,
Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications, the
dialogue's main focus is to "strengthen the capacity of Pacific Island
countries and their involvement with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and to
accelerate the implementation of projects and programmes approved by the Fund."