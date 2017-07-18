Roadworks in town

/ Front page / News

FULTON Hogan Hiways (FHH) has started road upgrading works in a growing populated area in Savusavu.

Roadworks are being carried out at Lesiaceva Rd towards the well-known international resorts, Daku and Jean Michel Cousteau with two and a half kilometres reconstructed for sealing works.

FHH contract manager North Ryan Couchman said the project on the four-kilometre stretch from the town area started in January with procurement of drainage pipes.

"Works also include the replacement of 30 crossroad culverts and clearing of existing drainage channels," he said.

"The road is being reshaped with heavy machinery and a 200mm layer of new road base aggregate is being placed and compacted. It is expected to be completed this month.

"A 1900-metre section of the road has already been sealed with over 2.5km reconstructed and ready for sealing."

Mr Couchman said improved roadworks would not only seal access roads for tourists to the resorts, but provided quality roads for users.

FHH is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority to carry out its road maintenance program in providing access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.