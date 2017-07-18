Fiji Time: 3:48 PM on Tuesday 18 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Roadworks in town

Serafina Silaitoga
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

FULTON Hogan Hiways (FHH) has started road upgrading works in a growing populated area in Savusavu.

Roadworks are being carried out at Lesiaceva Rd towards the well-known international resorts, Daku and Jean Michel Cousteau with two and a half kilometres reconstructed for sealing works.

FHH contract manager North Ryan Couchman said the project on the four-kilometre stretch from the town area started in January with procurement of drainage pipes.

"Works also include the replacement of 30 crossroad culverts and clearing of existing drainage channels," he said.

"The road is being reshaped with heavy machinery and a 200mm layer of new road base aggregate is being placed and compacted. It is expected to be completed this month.

"A 1900-metre section of the road has already been sealed with over 2.5km reconstructed and ready for sealing."

Mr Couchman said improved roadworks would not only seal access roads for tourists to the resorts, but provided quality roads for users.

FHH is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority to carry out its road maintenance program in providing access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63060.6116
JPY 56.518653.5186
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.43250.4205
NZD 0.68500.6520
AUD 0.64010.6151
USD 0.49840.4814

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Former soldier seeks forgiveness
  2. Cane field murder
  3. Seasonal workers raise concerns
  4. Radradra in for RLWC
  5. OAG probe call
  6. 800 cases a year
  7. PM sounds reminder to health professionals
  8. Semis battle heats up
  9. A new season
  10. SJC rules in Suva

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  8. British Lions players assist Lelean Wednesday (12 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)