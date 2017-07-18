Fiji Time: 3:49 PM on Tuesday 18 July

Blood donors

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

MORE than 100 people took time off their busy shopping schedule on Saturday to give blood at the Bank of Baroda facility in Labasa.

As of midday, more than 40 people had volunteered at the blood drive.

Seaqaqa native Autiko Qaliso said he was happy to give blood.

Mr Qaliso likened Saturday's drive as similar to Christ's crucifixion, adding Christ gave his own blood to redeem mankind.

Labasa and Savusavu towns special administrator Vijay Chand commended the drive, adding the event coincided with the Inkk Mobile Battle of the Giants soccer tournament over the weekend.

The bank's Labasa branch head, Uday Singh, said the blood drive was part of their corporate responsibility.

Mr Singh said the drive was an annual one coincided with the birth of the company in India in July 1908.

"We have other community projects like the cleaning of the Labasa Ashram and a clean-up as part of our corporate responsibilities to the people of Labasa," he said.

Northern Charity Alliance president and Vodafone Fiji Northern manager Arunesh Vishwa said they were proud to contribute to the wellness of the community in the North.

The drive also provided free medical check-up organised by the bank in partnership with the Northern Charity Alliance and Vodafone Fiji.








