West voters top registration list

THE Western Division recorded the highest number of voters during the electronic voters registration drive, which closed on July 8.

The West registered 102,694 voters, while the Central Division had 69,439, Northern 49,082 and the Eastern recorded 18,937.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said for the past seven weeks, the Fijian Elections Office received 240,152 voters at booths set up around the country.

Mr Saneem said with the large amount of data that had to be entered into the database, the FEO would now carry out data matching and cleaning process to identify attempts at duplicate registrations and remove deceased voters from the voters register.

The FEO has suspended the registration of new voters, updating of voter details, replacement of voter cards and request for change of polling venues.

"Since we have just concluded the nationwide voter registration drive, any voter who desperately needed such services was expected to have already taken advantage of the many opportunities made available to access those services," he said.