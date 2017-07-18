State driver in court

/ Front page / News

A GOVERNMENT vehicle driver who allegedly drove a ministry vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and caused an accident was yesterday released on a $300 bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Sikeli Vakalala, who is charged with one count of drunk driving and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, appeared before Magistrate Waleen George. Mr Vakalala is accused of injuring another driver when the alleged incident occurred last Saturday along MacGregor Rd in Suva.

