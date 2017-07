/ Front page / News

FIJIAN ruggers will be out in numbers to show their support towards the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji's (FENC Fiji) walkathon around Viti Levu from August 16 to August 26.

The players include Viliame Satala, Api Naevo, Filimoni Delasau, Apisai Domolailai, Seremaia Burotu, Pio Tuwai, Jerry Tuwai and others.

Read more on the activities that will be included in the walkathon by subscribing to our E-Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.