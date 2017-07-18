Seaweed potential

FINDING the economic potential of seaweed farming while ensuring sustainability of the marine resource was one of the topics of discussion at a seaweed farming project review meeting held in Nadi yesterday.
Organised by the Pacific Community (SPC) with the collaboration of the Australian High Commission, the review meeting centred on seaweed aquaculture in Fiji, Samoa and Kiribati.
Read more on seaweed farming which has been described as diverse in nature by subscribing to our E-Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.