Seaweed potential

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Neomai Ravitu from the Ministry of Fisheries examines the seaweed on display at the Diversification of Seaweed Industries in Pacific Island Countries meeting in Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FINDING the economic potential of seaweed farming while ensuring sustainability of the marine resource was one of the topics of discussion at a seaweed farming project review meeting held in Nadi yesterday.

Organised by the Pacific Community (SPC) with the collaboration of the Australian High Commission, the review meeting centred on seaweed aquaculture in Fiji, Samoa and Kiribati.

Read more on seaweed farming which has been described as diverse in nature by subscribing to our E-Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.