THE Ministry of Agriculture has allocated a $1.3 million budget for its Stray Animals Control Campaign.

Responding to concerns by some farmers in Bua on the increase in stray animals, a statement from the ministry said the budget would be used to implement programs to reduce the number of stray animals and livestock nationwide.

