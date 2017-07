/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Apaitia Waqaniboro at his village in Viani, Cakaudrove. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

FORMER prisoner and Counter Revolutionary Warfare member Apaitia Waqaniboro, believes forgiveness and reconciliation paves a positive way forward for everyone.

The Viani native of Cakaudrove, who is in his mid-60s had served seven years in prison for the year 2000 mutiny at the military camp in Nabua.

Life goes on for Mr Waqaniboro - read more of his story and experiences by subscribing to our E-Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.