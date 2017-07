/ Front page / News

LORRY quota supplied to cane cutting gangs is as per respective mills daily throughput, says Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark.

Mr Clark was responding to concerns raised by a group of disgruntled farmers in Korotari, Labasa, who said they were still awaiting their quotas even though they had harvested their cane.

Read more on Clark's response to concerns raised by sugarcane farmers by subscribing to our E-Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.