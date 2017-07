/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Megan Dinati of the Assemblies of God church sings during the opening of the 2nd Divisional/Maritime Conference 2017 at the Vodafone Arena last night. Picture: RAMA

THE Assemblies of God (AOG) church begins a new season with the gathering of leaders from the Central and Maritime divisions in Fiji for their divisional conference.

With the theme Depending on the Holy Spirit, the church aims to empower members into bringing a new level of excellence to the church and hope to communities.

Read more on the Assemblies of God (AoG) conference by subscribing to our E-Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.