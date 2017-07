/ Front page / News

FIJI is at the forefront of mainstreaming gender in its works of Parliament.

These were the comments made by the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni, while officiating at the one-day seminar on "Analysis Legislation from a Gender Perspective for Committee Chairs, their Deputies and Whips" in Parliament yesterday.

