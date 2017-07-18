800 cases a year

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Associate Professor Dr Joji Malani (3rd from right) explains about the state of art equipment to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (2nd from left) during the launch of the Australia and New Zealand gastroenterology international training program (ANZGITA)

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services receives an average of 800 cases of upper and lower endoscopic examinations every year.

And Associate Professor Dr Joji Malani of the Fiji College of Medicine confirmed these cases were mainly ulcers. He revealed this during the commencement of the month-long 2017 Gastroenterology Training Program at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva yesterday.

