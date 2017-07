/ Front page / News

THE Auditor-General has recommended that the Ministry of Health and Medical Services investigate and locate missing payment vouchers that amount to $613,065.42.

In his 2016 report, the Auditor-General highlighted the ministry's failure to submit payment vouchers amounting to $613,065.42 in 2016.

