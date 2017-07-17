Fiji Time: 6:30 AM on Tuesday 18 July

Government driver fronts court

AQELA SUSU
Monday, July 17, 2017

Update: 7:46PM A GOVERNMENT vehicle driver was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon allegedly driving a Government ministry's vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident.

Sikeli Vakalala, who is charged with one count of drunk driving and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, appeared before Magistrate Waleen George.

Mr Vakalala was alleged to have also injured another driver when the alleged incident occurred along McGregor Road in Suva last Saturday.

Magistrate George ordered that the matter be transferred to Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili for it to be reallocated to another resident magistrate who was not on the Public Service Disciplinary Tribunal.

Mr Vakalala was released on a $300 bail. 

He will reappear in court on August 14.








