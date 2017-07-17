Fiji's last RAMSI officers return home

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sergeant Sekove Saumaitoga and Woman Inspector Imeri Simpson the last two officers serving under RAMSI with the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:32PM THE last two Fijian Police officers serving under the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI) have returned home.

Inspector Imeri Simpson and Sergeant Sekove Saumaitoga are the last of the 119 officers who had served under RAMSI after serving for a year and seven months.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho acknowledged the two officers' dedication and sacrifice.

"Please relay my gratitude to your families because in the life of serving in overseas missions their support is crucial in enabling us to focus on our work as the distance and time apart is very difficult to deal with," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"As a nation, we should be proud that we have been able to make a difference in the lives of our Melanesian brothers and sisters."

Inspector Simpson said the main highlight in serving in the Solomon Islands was the ability to help women through community policing.

"There are so many similarities as Melanesians and being able to impart knowledge, especially about women has been empowering both for me and the women I encountered," she said.

Sergeant Saumaitoga said serving in the Solomon Islands had been a rewarding experience.

"It was a great one year and seven months because we not only gained memories but a lot of friends with the other serving officers but the community," he said.

The official withdrawal of Fijian officers under RAMSI was on June 30 this year.