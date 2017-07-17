Man to defend himself over brother's death

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:22PM A MAN who allegedly caused the death of his younger brother following an argument over a bowl of dhal will take the stand for his defence tomorrow.

This after Prosecution closed its case yesterday afternoon.

Aisake Vana Junior is charged with one count of manslaughter.

He is standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for the alleged offence.

The incident occurred on April 5 in 2015 at Kalabu in Nasinu when an argument allegedly broke out between the accused and his younger brother over a bowl of dhal.

The younger brother allegedly threw a punch at the accused before he was allegedly stabbed in retaliation resulting in his death.