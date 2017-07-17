Parliament at forefront of mainstreaming gender

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Parliamentarians Veena Bhatnagar and Matai Akauola with Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni at today's seminar. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:50PM FIJI'S Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni says the island nation is at the forefront of mainstreaming gender in its work of Parliament.

In her address at the one-day seminar on 'Analysis Legislation from a Gender Perspective for Committee Chairs, their Deputies and Whips' in Parliament this morning, Dr Luveni noted the objective of the seminar to further boost the knowledge of members, and give guidance and competency to analyse legislations from a gender-perspective.

"We are one of, if not the only, Parliament in the world that has Standing Orders that makes it mandatory for Standing Committees to consider the issue of gender in their work and reflect it in their reports," Dr Luveni said.

"Mainstreaming gender in Parliament also means ensuring that our regulatory framework takes this into consideration."

The seminar was supported by the UNDP-Fiji Parliament Support Project.