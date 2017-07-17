Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Monday 17 July

100-plus amputations ini 2016: Health Ministry

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, July 17, 2017

Update: 6:42PM A TOTAL of 169 amputations were recorded by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services last year.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alexander O'Connor during the launch of the national diabetes registration in Nausori today.

Mr O'Connor said the statistics showed that amputation rates increased from 12.1 per cent in 2015 to 12.6 per cent in 2016.

"One of the many Government strategies in reducing the rate of NCDs is to increase the taxation of sugar sweetened beverages, alcohol and tobacco and reducing taxation on glucose testing machines," he said.

"This is apart from ensuring medications are always available, and pharmacy opening hours are extended."

He added people needed to shift their spectrum of thinking from curative to preventative to control diabetes and premature deaths.








