USP opens $9m hall of residence

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, July 17, 2017

Update: 6:36PM WITH an increasing demand for more student accommodation, the University of the South Pacific (USP) today opened its newest $9.3million student apartment at its Laucala Campus in Suva.

The new building, 11th Halls of Residence (known as 11th Hall), is part of the regional university's provision of accommodation, which is a basic student support facility.

The 11th Hall was financed through a loan of F$7.5million from the Fiji National Provident Fund and $1.8m from Australian Pacific Technical College (APTC). 

The new student apartment would allow 192 more students to live within the USP Laucala Campus community, which addresses the five per cent increase in USP student numbers since 2014.

The eight buildings in 11th Hall have three floors each, with each floor consisting of an eight bedroom multi-share with its own hot water showers, bathrooms, toilets, washing machines, kitchen and cooking facilities.

The 11th Hall was opened by the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate.








