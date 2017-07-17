Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Monday 17 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional kava standard proposed

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, July 17, 2017

Update: 6:33PM A PROPOSAL for a regional kava standard will be tabled at the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC).

CAC is a world governing body that looks after international food standards.

The proposal, supported by all kava producing countries in the Pacific, including Fiji, will be tabled at the CAC's 40th session in Geneva, Switzerland, this week.

Codex Alimentarius is a collection of internationally-recognised standards, codes of practice, guidelines, and other recommendations relating to food production and food safety. 

It is responsible for setting international standards for safety and hygiene.

A Government statement issued today quoted Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh saying the Codex Kava Standard would ensure fair trade in quality kava products and to also help protect the health of consumers.

"Without Codex Standard, it will be difficult to find new markets for kava. The ministry's plan is to develop kava as a commodity to industry level where it can be processed as raw material for other products for high end market," said Mr Singh.

The CAC meeting will conclude on July 21, 2017.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62970.6107
JPY 56.557553.5575
GBP 0.37840.3704
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.68420.6512
AUD 0.63910.6141
USD 0.49940.4824

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. No threat, says RFMF
  2. $30m absence
  3. 'Mad, overnight rush'
  4. North crowd disappoints
  5. Police investigate gated community break-ins
  6. Fire engulfs sawmill timber
  7. Free desexing programs conducted
  8. Economic empowerment of women vital
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Farmers, drivers reach resolution

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  8. British Lions players assist Lelean Wednesday (12 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. Former royal chauffeur laid to rest Wednesday (12 Jul)