Regional kava standard proposed

Update: 6:33PM A PROPOSAL for a regional kava standard will be tabled at the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC).

CAC is a world governing body that looks after international food standards.

The proposal, supported by all kava producing countries in the Pacific, including Fiji, will be tabled at the CAC's 40th session in Geneva, Switzerland, this week.

Codex Alimentarius is a collection of internationally-recognised standards, codes of practice, guidelines, and other recommendations relating to food production and food safety.

It is responsible for setting international standards for safety and hygiene.

A Government statement issued today quoted Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh saying the Codex Kava Standard would ensure fair trade in quality kava products and to also help protect the health of consumers.

"Without Codex Standard, it will be difficult to find new markets for kava. The ministry's plan is to develop kava as a commodity to industry level where it can be processed as raw material for other products for high end market," said Mr Singh.

The CAC meeting will conclude on July 21, 2017.