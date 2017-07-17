Weather watch: Strong wind warning for Vanua Levu

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:24PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force over the land areas of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has reported a high pressure system to the south of Fiji, directing a strong Southeast wind flow over the northern parts of the group.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group - for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands: strong Southeast winds with average speeds of 45km/hr to 55km/hr and gusting to 60km/hr.

Winds expected to ease later tonight.

The weather centre has also forecast cloudy periods with brief showers over the eastern parts of Vanua Levu and Taveuni, and nearby smaller islands.

Otherwise, there will be fine weather apart from isolated brief showers elsewhere; and expect cool nights.