Agreements signed for Fiji projects

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, July 17, 2017

Update: 6:13PM FIVE agreements valued at $0.5million were signed today between the Office of the Prime Minister and different companies anticipated to provide various assistance to schools and communities under the Small Grant Scheme.

Permanent secretary in the PM's office Yogesh Karan said they were happy to have those projects concluded through the signing of those agreements for the projects to commence immediately.

The projects include the construction of a new dam at Natadradave Village, Dawasamu in Tailevu ($212,765); Telecom Fiji's VTSAT for Apache Terminal that will see Navakawau Primary School, Taveuni receiving internet services, benefiting 150 students and teachers with their research projects and schoolwork; renovation of the ablution block at Annesley Methodist Infant school; land preparation for Nadakuni Ginger growers in Naitasiri; and a grid extension project for Tacirua Primary School.

Mr Karan said they would be in close contact with companies involved to ensure those projects were carried out in accordance with the agreements signed.








