Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Monday 17 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

TFL sponsors Combined Service team jerseys

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, July 17, 2017

Update: 5:57PM GOOD news for the Combined Service Team after the side received their brand new jerseys from kind donors Telecom Fiji Limited.

While handing over the jersey today, TFL Labasa Branch Account Manager Suli Bulivakarua said their company had been actively engaged on its full support to the Fiji Rugby Union with its core sponsorship to the Fiji Warriors and also to the Fiji Women's Rugby Team.

"TFL is willing to assist development of our grass root rugby players and rugby clubs as well," said Mr Bulivakarua. 

Receiving the new jerseys, Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said the team consisted of personnel from the civil service, National Fire Authority and Fiji Corrections Service adding it was open to other stakeholders. 

"The integration with TFL will harness the integration and camaraderie of officers from various ministries and stakeholders serving in the North especially Labasa," Mr Vocea said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62970.6107
JPY 56.557553.5575
GBP 0.37840.3704
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.68420.6512
AUD 0.63910.6141
USD 0.49940.4824

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. No threat, says RFMF
  2. $30m absence
  3. 'Mad, overnight rush'
  4. North crowd disappoints
  5. Police investigate gated community break-ins
  6. Fire engulfs sawmill timber
  7. Free desexing programs conducted
  8. Economic empowerment of women vital
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Farmers, drivers reach resolution

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  8. British Lions players assist Lelean Wednesday (12 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. Former royal chauffeur laid to rest Wednesday (12 Jul)