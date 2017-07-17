TFL sponsors Combined Service team jerseys

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suli Bulivakarua and Jagat Prasad of TFL Labasa branch hands over the jersey to Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea today. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:57PM GOOD news for the Combined Service Team after the side received their brand new jerseys from kind donors Telecom Fiji Limited.

While handing over the jersey today, TFL Labasa Branch Account Manager Suli Bulivakarua said their company had been actively engaged on its full support to the Fiji Rugby Union with its core sponsorship to the Fiji Warriors and also to the Fiji Women's Rugby Team.

"TFL is willing to assist development of our grass root rugby players and rugby clubs as well," said Mr Bulivakarua.

Receiving the new jerseys, Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said the team consisted of personnel from the civil service, National Fire Authority and Fiji Corrections Service adding it was open to other stakeholders.

"The integration with TFL will harness the integration and camaraderie of officers from various ministries and stakeholders serving in the North especially Labasa," Mr Vocea said.