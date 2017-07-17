Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Monday 17 July

Road sealing promises comfortable travel

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Monday, July 17, 2017

Update: 5:47PM SEALED roads to popular holiday destinations in Savusavu, Vanua Levu, will definitely provide comfortable travel for tourists.

The upgrading road works by Fulton Hogan Hiways at Lesiaceva Rd, towards Daku Resort and Jean Michel Cousteau Resort, has resulted in the partial sealing of 1.9kilometres.

FHH contract manager North Ryan Couchman said works would cover a total of 4 kilometres stretch beginning from the jetty in town.

"A 1900metre section of the road has already been sealed with over 2.5km reconstructed and ready for sealing," Mr Couchman said.

He said improved road works would not only seal access roads for tourists to the resorts but provided quality roads for all users.

"With improved drainage and with the resealing, it will address flooding and muddy conditions that previously interfered with travel."








