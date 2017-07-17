Aid for villages

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Landslide at the Dreketi Health Centre on Qamea, Laucala during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.Picture: File

THE villages of Dreketi and Togo in the district of Qamea on the island of Taveuni have been earmarked to receive support by an Australian organisation known as Climates.

Climates is a supportive network, where its members work towards empowering people in the Australia-Pacific region to address climate change challenges together.

Climates personnel Jarrod Troutbeck said the two villages had approached Climates to work with them in projects that will assist in building a resilient community.

He said after the devastation of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston the two villages were in dire need of help.

"In recent times, the villages of Dreketi and Togo have experienced some of the worst impacts of climate change, STC caused widespread damage to the communities' infrastructure and agriculture and has severely disrupted the ecosystem," Mr Troutbeck said.

"In December, 2016, following three years of drought, torrential rain caused numerous landslides which destroyed houses, a school and a medical centre freshly rebuilt following STC Winston."

He said recovery efforts in these communities depended on financial and technical support from the Fijian Government and foreign aid agencies, something which Climates was working towards in trying to get the best reliable support for the two communities.

"This is why these communities have sought friendship and support from Climates as they design and implement an alternative financing mechanism enabling them to take control of their own decisions," he said.