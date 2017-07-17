Workshop for eight nations

/ Front page / News

THE US Agency for International Development (USAID) co-hosted a weeklong workshop with government representatives from climate change ministries of eight Pacific Island countries.

According to a press statement from the US Embassy, the workshop was facilitated to assist the eight countries in accessing climate change finance.

"This assistance is part of USAID's institutional strengthening for Pacific Island countries to adapt to the climate change (ISACC) project," the statement said.

The press release also highlighted that the climate change finance ministries representatives shared project milestones, ongoing challenges and lessons learned.

"Trainers will provide instruction on prioritising and budgeting national work plans and developing sustainability plans," the statement said.

"After they return to their home countries, representatives will engage in peer-to-peer exchanges, which will be facilitated and supported by USAID's ISACC and the Australian Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the DFAT/GIZ CFRP project."

The eight island countries that participated in the workshop were Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The workshop was held in co-operation with the DFAT/GIZ Climate Finance Readiness in the Pacific (CFRP) project.