/ Front page / News

FINE craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations was showcased by Toka Tane at the ROC Market at Loftus St in Suva yesterday.

From a variety of baskets, bags, jewellery, fans and household decorations, the 45-year-old learnt the art from her mother and continued the legacy of creating handicraft.

For more on this story pick up your copy of today's The Fiji Times or subscribe to the E-Edition.