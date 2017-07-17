PIDF's unique role

/ Front page / News

A VISIT by a high level delegation of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar provided the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) with the opportunity to highlight its roles and plans on future collaborations between the two parties in the context of sustainable development.

PIDF secretary general FranÃ§ois Martel said he provided the role PIDF played in the Pacific, its unique and inclusive multi-stakeholder structures and insight into major accomplishments and strategic pathways forward to achieve PIDF's mandated responsibilities.

For more on this story pick up your copy of today's The Fiji Times or subscribe to the E-Edition.