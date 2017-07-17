'Growers need meaningful increase' to cane price

/ Front page / News

A GUARANTEED price of $100 per tonne of sugar cane, paid for by an annual subsidy of $50 million from Government is the best solution for the sugar industry, says National Federation Party (NFP) Whip Prem Singh.

Speaking in Parliament last week, he said the recent announcement by Government of an increase in fertiliser subsidy from $9m to $15.4m would not make as much an impact as an increase in cane price.

