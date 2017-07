/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Schools Chef Challenge 2017 winners Sigatoka Andhra Sangam College with Health Minister Rosy Akbar and executive chef Salesh Naidu (centre). Picture SUPPLIED

SIGATOKA Andhra Sangam College has won the Outrigger Schools Chef Challenge 2017, six years after being the pioneer participants of the annual event.

The two-day event was organised by Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and sponsored by a number of business houses.

The school was represented by 11 students.

