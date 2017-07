/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cane trucks loading mechanically harvested cane will now join the queue with those loading manually harvested cane. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

FARMERS and lorry drivers have finally reached a resolution to address the billeting of cane lorries in the Labasa Mill and hopefully address the problem of long queues.

National Farmers Union President Surendra Lal said even though the discussions on Friday between farmers and Sugar Tribunal Registrar Timothy Brown were heated at some point, the consultation was a good one.

