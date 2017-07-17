Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Monday 17 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$30m absence

Nasik Swami
Monday, July 17, 2017

THE Office of the Auditor General's (OAG) 2016 audit of the Ministry of Local Government revealed that eight municipal councils and the National Fire Authority (NFA) failed to provide financial statements for grants it was provided by the ministry amounting to more than $30million.

According to the 2016 audit report of the economic and infrastructure sector, the OAG stated that the recipient of any grant assistance should provide financial statements, audited if practicable, for grants of $20,000 or more.

For more on this story pick up your copy of today's The Fiji Times or subscribe to the E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62970.6107
JPY 56.557553.5575
GBP 0.37840.3704
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.68420.6512
AUD 0.63910.6141
USD 0.49940.4824

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. No threat, says RFMF
  2. $30m absence
  3. 'Mad, overnight rush'
  4. North crowd disappoints
  5. Police investigate gated community break-ins
  6. Fire engulfs sawmill timber
  7. Free desexing programs conducted
  8. Economic empowerment of women vital
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Farmers, drivers reach resolution

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  8. British Lions players assist Lelean Wednesday (12 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. Former royal chauffeur laid to rest Wednesday (12 Jul)