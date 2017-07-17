$30m absence

/ Front page / News

THE Office of the Auditor General's (OAG) 2016 audit of the Ministry of Local Government revealed that eight municipal councils and the National Fire Authority (NFA) failed to provide financial statements for grants it was provided by the ministry amounting to more than $30million.

According to the 2016 audit report of the economic and infrastructure sector, the OAG stated that the recipient of any grant assistance should provide financial statements, audited if practicable, for grants of $20,000 or more.

