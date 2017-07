/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar meets women at the Lokgeet Sammelan in Samabula, Suva yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

PROMOTING women's economic empowerment is important for every nation because without holistically developing half of the country's population, we are leaving behind half of the nation's resources.

This was said by Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar during the closing of the Lokgeet Sammelan in Samabula yesterday.

