THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) assured the Fijian people the army will accept the results of the 2018 General Election, no matter what the outcome would be.

In an interview yesterday, RFMF chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai said the military had learnt from its past mistakes, moved out of the coup culture and was no longer a threat to the country.

