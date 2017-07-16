Health project to control mosquito borne diseases

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:27PM THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services has engaged in a pilot project to control populations of mosquitoes that carry dengue fever, Chikungunya and Zika disease in Fiji.

Assistant Minister for Health Alexander O�Connor told Parliament last week that the ministry was partnering with an Australian university on this innovative project.

He said this project was being conducted collaboratively with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) and the Department of Environment.

He added the ministry would also work with its relevant ministries to focus on rural and informal settlements on safe water, sanitation and waste management.

�Poor sanitation and hygiene management not only creates an unaesthetic environment but also provides an ideal and conducive breeding ground for mosquitoes carrying diseases, such as dengue fever, Chikungunya and Zika virus,� Mr O�Connor said.