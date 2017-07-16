Kalabu murder trial to begin tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:23PM THE trial of a man who allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death last year will begin tomorrow.

Aisake Vana Junior who is charged with one count of murder will be standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva.

The incident occurred on April 5 last year in Kalabu when an argument allegedly broke out between the accused and his younger brother over a bowl of dhal.

The younger brother allegedly threw a punch at the accused before he was allegedly stabbed in retaliation resulting in his death.