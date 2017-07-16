Training for drivers and boat handlers

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:54PM PARLIAMENT has been told that the Ministry of Health has embarked on curbing road accidents and mishaps at sea.

This, Assistant Minister for Health Alexander O?Connor said would be done by having drivers and boat handlers alike to undergo training and refresher courses for licensing and certification with the Land Transport Authority and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, respectively.

He said existing facilities, particularly in the maritime area, would also undergo urgent repairs and maintenance, inclusive of communication and electrification upgrades.

He added the ministry would also ensure every health centre was provided with a full time doctor or nurse practitioner.