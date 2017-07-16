Fiji Time: 8:25 PM on Sunday 16 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Semi-finals venue to be announced tomorrow

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Update: 6:25PM FIJI Football Association (FFA) has confirmed that they would be making the decision of semi-finals and finals venue sometime tomorrow.

FFA acting president Tarunesh Reddy said they would be taking a few things into consideration before they could decide on the venue for the 2017 INKK Battle of the Giants (BOG) finals.

"Looking at a lot of issues and we have decided that we will announce the decision of the board by mid-day tomorrow. And there are couple of reasons for that and one of them is logistics," Reddy said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding
  2. School holds annual pageant and cultural show
  3. Mapping a path to success
  4. A-G refutes claims
  5. Speed wins
  6. 9-year reign
  7. Opposition Leader talks on budget perspectives
  8. Kumul picks Fiji
  9. Seruiratu: It's unfair
  10. New homes for fallen servicemen's families

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  6. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  7. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  8. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)
  9. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)