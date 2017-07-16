2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Semi-finals venue to be announced tomorrow

Update: 6:25PM FIJI Football Association (FFA) has confirmed that they would be making the decision of semi-finals and finals venue sometime tomorrow.
FFA
acting president Tarunesh Reddy said they would be taking a few things into
consideration before they could decide on the venue for the 2017 INKK Battle of
the Giants (BOG) finals.
"Looking
at a lot of issues and we have decided that we will announce the decision of
the board by mid-day tomorrow. And there are couple of reasons for that
and one of them is logistics," Reddy said.