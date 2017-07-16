Fiji Time: 5:33 AM on Monday 17 July

Mother and daughter showcase family talent

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Update: 6:22PM A MOTHER and daughter team today showcased their craft renowned only to their family at the ROC market in Suva.

Toka Tane 45, said her mother used to create the handiwork and it has been passed down through generations.

"There is more exposure at the ROC market as compared to my other stall at the handicraft center as more expatriates love coming to these events which provides me with the opportunity to sell the items I have worked hard on creating," said Mrs Tane.

Meanwhile hundreds of people turned up at the corner of Loftus street in Suva to take advantage of the items that were on sale at the ROC market.

The ROC market takes place on every third Sunday of the month.








