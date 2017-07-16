Fiji Time: 8:25 PM on Sunday 16 July

Health ministry considers tri-generation steam boilers

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Update: 6:03PM FIJI'S Ministry of Health is in the process of carrying out studies and analysis on the conversion of its steam boilers from fossil fuels to tri-generation at its three major hospitals in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa.

Assistant Health Minister Alexander O'Connor revealed this in Parliament last week saying they were working with their industrial partners towards this commitment in a bid to make a commitment to the 2030 Global Sustainable Development Agenda.

Also included in this commitment is co-generation at most sub-divisional hospitals.

"Consideration has also been given to the conversion of diesel-fueled incinerators," Mr O'Connor said.

"These strategies add value to fulfilling our commitment to climate change and in making our health system more resilient."








