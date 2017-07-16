Fiji Time: 8:25 PM on Sunday 16 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Discipline the key to win for St John's College

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Update: 5:52PM ST John's College under-18 brigade were humbled to win their last game against Lelean Memorial School.

The Levuka based school won  22-19 in the play-offs of the Eastern Zone rugby competition last Saturday against the team from Davuilevu.

Coach Sefanaia Takape said they have one more game to play so that they can make it to the national quarter-final next month.

"Word is we have to play against Nabala secondary school this week and if we win we make it to the quarter-final but the game that we all waited for against LMS is done and I am grateful to the players for not giving up," Takape said.

The last time St John had qualified in the national quarter was way back in 2013 and the hope that this year they will move up a notch and try to make it to the final.

"Discipline is the main key to our goal. If we want to make it to the final then we have to polish up on our discipline."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding
  2. School holds annual pageant and cultural show
  3. Mapping a path to success
  4. A-G refutes claims
  5. Speed wins
  6. 9-year reign
  7. Opposition Leader talks on budget perspectives
  8. Kumul picks Fiji
  9. Seruiratu: It's unfair
  10. New homes for fallen servicemen's families

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  6. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  7. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  8. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)
  9. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)