Discipline the key to win for St John's College

Update: 5:52PM ST John's College under-18 brigade were humbled to win their last game against Lelean Memorial School.

The Levuka based school won 22-19 in the play-offs of the Eastern Zone rugby competition last Saturday against the team from Davuilevu.

Coach Sefanaia Takape said they have one more game to play so that they can make it to the national quarter-final next month.

"Word is we have to play against Nabala secondary school this week and if we win we make it to the quarter-final but the game that we all waited for against LMS is done and I am grateful to the players for not giving up," Takape said.

The last time St John had qualified in the national quarter was way back in 2013 and the hope that this year they will move up a notch and try to make it to the final.

"Discipline is the main key to our goal. If we want to make it to the final then we have to polish up on our discipline."