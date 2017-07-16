A female leader takes you where you ought to be: Bhatnagar

Update: 5:31PM WOMEN have a way of handling conflict as they have a way to care as mothers do.
Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar made
the comment at the closing of the Lokgeet sammelan (cultural signing
competition) in Samabula today.
"We need to
accept that educated and empowered women with the right mindset will become
leaders, making the right decisions at the right time," she said.
"When women
are put at the helm of affairs, conflict has an unnatural way of decreasing. As
mother's they care. They care about the future generations.
"If a male
leader takes you where you want to be, a female leader takes you where you
ought to be."