A female leader takes you where you ought to be: Bhatnagar

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar during the closing of the Lokgeet sammelan (cultural signing competition) in Samabula. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 5:31PM WOMEN have a way of handling conflict as they have a way to care as mothers do.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar made the comment at the closing of the Lokgeet sammelan (cultural signing competition) in Samabula today.

"We need to accept that educated and empowered women with the right mindset will become leaders, making the right decisions at the right time," she said.

"When women are put at the helm of affairs, conflict has an unnatural way of decreasing. As mother's they care. They care about the future generations.

"If a male leader takes you where you want to be, a female leader takes you where you ought to be."