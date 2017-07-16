Fiji Time: 8:26 PM on Sunday 16 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji women's U19 football team to face Samoa tomorrow

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Update: 5:25PM VODAFONE Fiji under-19 Women's football team will take on Samoa in the 2017 Oceania Football Confederation in New Zealand tomorrow.

It will be a  in a physical encounter between the two Pacific countries as they are both gunning for a victory.

The Fijians had earlier lost to host New Zealand 9 -1 while Samoa drew with Tonga 1-1.

The Samoan side has been impressive in their matches with excellent structure and attacking showing off some real talent.

Samoan coach Martin Tamasese in an earlier interview with OFC stated that they will change the way their play when they meet Fiji today.

"I've seen the way Fiji play and we going to work with the girls and help them adjust ready for the game," Tamasese said.

Saroj Kumar is confident that they will go ahead with what they have planned to come her for.

"If we cannot be the best we can be the second best," Kumar said.

The match will kick off at 3pm tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding
  2. School holds annual pageant and cultural show
  3. Mapping a path to success
  4. A-G refutes claims
  5. Speed wins
  6. 9-year reign
  7. Opposition Leader talks on budget perspectives
  8. Kumul picks Fiji
  9. Seruiratu: It's unfair
  10. New homes for fallen servicemen's families

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  6. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  7. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  8. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)
  9. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)