Fiji women's U19 football team to face Samoa tomorrow

Update: 5:25PM VODAFONE Fiji under-19 Women's football team will take on Samoa in the 2017 Oceania Football Confederation in New Zealand tomorrow.

It will be a in a physical encounter between the two Pacific countries as they are both gunning for a victory.

The Fijians had earlier lost to host New Zealand 9 -1 while Samoa drew with Tonga 1-1.

The Samoan side has been impressive in their matches with excellent structure and attacking showing off some real talent.

Samoan coach Martin Tamasese in an earlier interview with OFC stated that they will change the way their play when they meet Fiji today.

"I've seen the way Fiji play and we going to work with the girls and help them adjust ready for the game," Tamasese said.

Saroj Kumar is confident that they will go ahead with what they have planned to come her for.

"If we cannot be the best we can be the second best," Kumar said.

The match will kick off at 3pm tomorrow.