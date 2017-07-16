Ovalau school is basketball champion

Update: 5:16PM THE St John's College won the Under 19 Suva secondary school zone basketball competition yesterday.
They met Gospel High school in the semi-final and took
on Yat Secondary school in the final to win 27-22.
Coach Michael Kolio said it was a great experience for
the boys to play in their first ever basketball competition.
"We weren't expecting a win as we were invited to come
and play and to gauge exposure and experience," Kolio said.
"This is our first time participating in the Suva
secondary school basketball competition and our boys don't know the skills and
it was a learning curve for them.
"We came in the first two weeks of the competition
whereby we lost and we came back to play five games and we won all those games
to qualify for the semi-final on Saturday.
"The games were really tough knowing the Suva school
based like Yat Sen and Gospel they have been playing basketball since primary
school and for us to come and play against them was good experience for us," he
said.