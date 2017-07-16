Ovalau school is basketball champion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image St John's College students and supporters with their spoils. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:16PM THE St John's College won the Under 19 Suva secondary school zone basketball competition yesterday.

They met Gospel High school in the semi-final and took on Yat Secondary school in the final to win 27-22.

Coach Michael Kolio said it was a great experience for the boys to play in their first ever basketball competition.

"We weren't expecting a win as we were invited to come and play and to gauge exposure and experience," Kolio said.

"This is our first time participating in the Suva secondary school basketball competition and our boys don't know the skills and it was a learning curve for them.

"We came in the first two weeks of the competition whereby we lost and we came back to play five games and we won all those games to qualify for the semi-final on Saturday.

"The games were really tough knowing the Suva school based like Yat Sen and Gospel they have been playing basketball since primary school and for us to come and play against them was good experience for us," he said.