New paramedic ambulances for ministry

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Update: 5:10PM FIJI'S health arm will shortly phase out its fleet of ambulances and have it replaced with sophisticated paramedic-outfitted vehicles.

Assistant Minister for Health Alexander O'Connor said those vehicles would be manned by professionally-trained paramedic nurses and drivers, who were prepared to provide high quality care in a variety of situations - from mines and remote locations, workplace and occupational injuries and illnesses, sporting and special event incidents, to inter-facility non-emergency transportation.

"For paramedic services, clinical excellence involves having the tools, knowledge, judgement, skills and passion to perform at the highest level," Mr O'Connor said in Parliament last week.

"These new paramedic ambulances will be both, two-wheel drives and four-wheel drives, the latter being earmarked for maritime and rural health facilities."








