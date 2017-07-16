Fiji Time: 8:25 PM on Sunday 16 July

Fiji Times Logo

News

2017 INKK Mobile BOG: Delta Tigers book semi-final spot

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Update: 5:06PM DEFENDING Fiji FACT champions Rewa cemented their spot in the 2017 INKK Battle of the Giants semi-finals after beating Dreketi 4-2 at Subrail Park in Labasa, earlier today.

The Delta brigade scored through goals to Samuela Kautoga (19th minute), two goals to Misaele Draunibaka (23rd and 30th minute) thier final goal to captain Simione Tamanisau (40thminute).

Dreketi's two goals came from substitute player Vilikesa Sowani when he took penalties in the 59th minute and the 75th minute respectively.

Rewa coach Marika Rodu said it was a relief for them to be reaching the semi-finals after three tough games.

Rewa drew nil all with Ba, then 1-1 with Lautoka, but later recorded 4-2 against Dreketi to take their final to take their total tally up to five points second to Lautoka?s total of seven.








